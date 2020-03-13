Intentional spreading of virus classified as crime

Intentional spreading of the coronavirus has been classified as a criminal offense punishable by law.

Justice Minister Marie Benešová issued an edict placing COVID 19 on the list of infectious diseases which present a serious public health threat. The new classification has been approved by the government.

The move is to put off people who are in quarantine from going out and putting others at risk. Over 1,200 people have been quarantined to date. Their numbers are expected to grow.