Intense week in politics begins ahead of no-confidence vote Friday

An intense week in Czech politics has got underway ahead of a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s government planned for Friday. The opposition-tabled vote follows a scandal involving Mr. Babiš’s son, who says he was forcibly taken to Crimea to get him out of the way of an investigation over charges of corruption against the prime minister.

Mr. Babiš is due to discuss the situation during talks with President Miloš Zeman on Monday. The head of state says he expects the ANO leader to survive the no-confidence vote. However, if he does not Mr. Zeman will task him with forming a new government.

The opposition have 92 seats in the 200-mandate lower house, meaning their vote can only succeed if they win support from coalition partners ANO or the Social Democrats. Leaders of the parties advocating the show of hands are due to meet on Tuesday.

The Social Democrats are due to discuss how to proceed at a meeting on Wednesday. The party’s leader, Jan Hamáček, has already said he wants the present coalition to continue.

The Communists, who back the minority coalition on key votes, are also expected to discuss what course to take.