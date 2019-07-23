Intelligence services likely to acquire increased powers after Senate vote

The Czech intelligence services look set to acquire increased powers to handle records in information systems after the Senate’s Security Committee unanimously approved the change on Tuesday. The upper house is due to vote on the government security bill next week.
The legislation foresees the intelligence agencies being given greater scope to secure concealed identities in information systems and to acquire and process digital photographs and identifiers of individuals held in a number of information systems.
The agencies would also be allowed to create their own facial recognition system in order to better make use of information from the secret services of other states.
