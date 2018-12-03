Intelligence service warns of heightened activity of Russian and Chinese agents

In its 2017 report the Czech intelligence service BIS warns of heightened activity of Russian and Chinese agents on Czech territory.

The report says that both Russia and China have stepped up their activity in the sphere of hybrid warfare and disinformation campaigns, often using Czechs who serve as a smoke screen.

The report says that Russia is benefitting from an exceptionally large diplomatic corps in the Czech Republic and the often irresponsible attitude of local politicians and public service employees to confidential information. The number of Chinese agents serving under the guise of diplomats has significantly increased, the report says.

The report also registers 11 fighters in terrorist organizations with links to the Czech Republic. Two of them are reported to be Czech nationals.

The Czech government is to debate the report in a special session.