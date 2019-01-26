Intellectuals warn against the rise of populism in Europe

A group of 30 writers, historians and Nobel laureates, including Czech-born writer Milan Kundera, have signed a manifesto warning against the rise of populism in Europe.

The manifesto, published in several newspapers, including The Guardian, says Europe is “coming apart before our eyes” and expresses concern in connection with Brexit and the upcoming European elections.

The authors warn that unless efforts are made to combat a rising tide of populism, the EU elections will be “the most calamitous that we have ever known” opening the way for “explosions of xenophobia and antisemitism”.

The 800-word manifesto was drafted by the French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy. Its signatories include novelists Ian McEwan and Salman Rushdie, historian Simon Schama and the Nobel prize laureates Svetlana Alexievitch, Herta Müller, Orhan Pamuk and Elfriede Jelinek.