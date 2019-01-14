Insurance claims at a minimum in 2018 thanks to dry climate

Natural calamities were much less frequent in 2018 compared to the previous year, according to a survey of leading insurance companies carried out by the Czech News Agency.

Reported damages caused by natural events were down roughly by 50 percent compared to 2017, the survey shows. Most damage was caused by storms and lightning, while flooding was rare. Damage due to minor earthquakes, even rarer still, rose compared to previous years. The most afflicted regions were those of Central Bohemia, Moravia-Silesia, and Prague.