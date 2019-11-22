Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes hands out annual awards for contribution to freedom and democracy

The Czech Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes on Thursday handed out its annual awards for contribution to freedom and democracy.

Among this year’s recipients were Russian journalist Vladimir Kara Murza who is a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin, Romany activist Čeněk Růžička and a member of the anti-Nazi and anti-communist resistance František Wiendl.

The tradition of handing out commemorative medals to defenders of freedom and democracy was established in 2008.