Institute for Drug Control urging British companies to file for export licence

The State Institute for Drug Control has urged British pharmaceutical companies to file for a new export licence to the Czech Republic, according to its head Irena Storová.

Ms. Storová said that around twenty British companies exporting pharmaceutical products to the Czech Republic had failed to do so, which would present a serious problem post-Brexit and could result in fall-outs on the Czech market.

The issue concerns all EU member states some of which have reportedly made a similar appeal.