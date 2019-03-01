Inspectors trace shipment of Salmonella-infected Polish poultry

Czech veterinary inspectors say they have traced a delivery of poultry from Poland that is infected with the Salmonella virus.

The shipment of 1,200kg of poultry from the firm Inter-Natural 2000 was reportedly delivered to restaurants and canteens in the Hradec Králové, Zlín and Olomouc regions.

It is not yet clear how much of it has already been consumed.

The Czech Veterinary Authority introduced strict controls on all beef imports from Poland last week after deliveries of over 2 tons tested positive for Salmonella.