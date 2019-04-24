Inspectors: Rise in number of illegal workers uncovered

Labour inspectors last year uncovered almost 4,600 people working illegally in the Czech Republic. This was considerably higher than the figure for 2017, an official said on Wednesday. Employers were fined a total of over CZK 151 million for hiring undocumented workers last year.

Some 80 percent of those caught working illegally in 2018 were from outside the European Union. Of those from inside the EU, the majority were Czech citizens, with the others mainly coming from Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.