Inspectors focussing on fireworks sales

Inspectors from the Czech Trade Inspection Authority have started inspecting fireworks retailers throughout the country. They are focusing particularly on those who have violated the law in the past or those against whom they have received complaints from buyers.
Fireworks are sold in different categories, for users over 18, over 21 and for professionals only. The use of fireworks is moreover banned in all of the country’s four national parks, including in villages, hotels and guesthouses located in these nature reserves. Breach of the law can be fined by up to 10,000 crowns.
