Innovation Week gets underway in Prague

Around 30 scientists and business people from all over the world are taking part in a conference in Prague on Monday launching the annual Innovation Week. Among the main guests at the conference are the young American astrophysicist Sabrina Gonzales Pasterski or Anna Du, a 13-year-old American who invented a microplastic-detecting robot to help fight ocean pollution.

The event, organized for the fourth consecutive year by Prague’s European Leadership and Academic Institute, will offer more than 100 accompanying events across the Czech Republic, including seminars and workshops.