Injuries force footballer Václav Kadlec to retire at 27

Footballer Václav Kadlec is to retire at the age of 27 due to a series of serious injuries, Sparta Prague announced on Thursday. The striker is due to undergo another knee operation on Friday and does not plan to return to the game afterwards, his club said.

Kadlec made his league debut at 16 and at 18 years and four months became the youngest player to score for the Czech national side. Alongside separate spells at Sparta, he appeared for Eintracht Frankfurt and the Danish side Midtjylland.