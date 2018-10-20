Injured soldier to return from Afghanistan on special flight

A Czech soldier who was seriously injured in a bomb attack in Afghanistan will be brought home on a special flight next week, Czech Television reported. The patient, who is suspected of having damage to his spinal cord, is currently in an induced coma.
The soldier was among six Czechs caught up in a suicide bomb attack at the US Bagram Base in Afghanistan on Wednesday. Four others were also injured but they have all since been released from hospital.
