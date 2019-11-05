Injured Schick left out of Euro 2020 qualifiers squad

Patrik Schick has been left out of the Czech football squad for the country’s final qualifying games for the 2020 European Championship. Trainer Jaroslav Šilhavý did name the Leipzig forward, who is injured, as a possible late squad addition but he is unlikely to be called up.
There are no previously uncapped players in the group to face Kosovo at home on November 14 and Bulgaria away three days later. The Czechs are currently three points behind leaders England and one point ahead of Kosovo in their qualifying group.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Cool new spaces aim to keep Prague embankments lively all year round
Communist party official shocks nation ahead of freedom celebrations
Forty percent of Czechs own dogs – and many allow them in bed
Czechs celebrate Czechoslovak Independence Day on October 28
Prague’s UNESCO status questioned but authorities play down concerns