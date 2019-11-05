Injured Schick left out of Euro 2020 qualifiers squad

Patrik Schick has been left out of the Czech football squad for the country’s final qualifying games for the 2020 European Championship. Trainer Jaroslav Šilhavý did name the Leipzig forward, who is injured, as a possible late squad addition but he is unlikely to be called up.

There are no previously uncapped players in the group to face Kosovo at home on November 14 and Bulgaria away three days later. The Czechs are currently three points behind leaders England and one point ahead of Kosovo in their qualifying group.