Injured Czech soldier to be flown home for medical treatment

One of the five Czech soldiers injured in a suicide bomb blast in Afghanistan last week is to be flown back to the Czech Republic for further medical treatment.

A spokesperson for the Czech Armed Forces said the soldier’s condition now enabled transport and the army would send out a special plane to bring him home.

He suffered serious injuries in the blast and has already undergone several operations.

In total, 346 Czech soldiers are now serving in Afghanistan as part of NATO’s 16,000 strong Resolute Support Mission.