ING: Volume of new Czech housing loans spikes

The volume of new Czech housing loans declined in December to the lowest level in two-and-a-half years. The drop was driven by stricter recommendations from the central bank and strong frontloading in the second half of 2018, ING says.

The total volume of housing loans slowed to 23.8 billion crowns in December. Looking at new loans without refinancing, the volume declined to 14.8 billion, the lowest figure since mid-2016.

This development most likely was driven by substantial frontloading of mortgages during June-October last year, before stricter central bank recommendations kicked in. In 2019, the market expects the volume to fall by around 10 percent, according to ING.