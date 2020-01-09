Broadcast Archive

Info.cz: former justice minister Válková defended dissident persecution

Ruth Fraňková
09-01-2020
Former minister of justice and current government commissioner for human rights, Helena Válková, defended laws against dissidents during the Communist regime, the news site info.cz reported on Thursday.

At the turn of the 1970s and 80s, Mrs Válková published a series of articles in which she defended measures used by the Communist regime to restrict the rights of its opponents, the website writes.

It also says she collaborated on writing one of her articles with the state prosecutor Josef Urválek, who was responsible for securing the death sentences of Milada Horáková, Rudolf Slánský and others in 1950s Communist show trials.

Mrs Válková, whom President Miloš Zeman recently proposed for the post of the Czech Republic’s ombudswoman, denied any wrongdoing, saying the article was insulting and untruthful.

