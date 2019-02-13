Inflation up by 2.5 percent in January, say statisticians

The Czech Statistics Office has reported a five month high in year-on-year inflation growth, which reached 2.5 percent in January. Housing costs as well as alcohol and tobacco prices experienced a particularly high surge. The highest increase is noticeable in electricity prices, which went up by 8.2 percent. Meanwhile food supplies experienced the biggest decrease in costs, with sugar prices down by almost a third. However, foodstuffs are soon expected to increase as well. Analysts expect inflation rates to continue to rise up to 2.7 percent in the coming months. However, they expect the economy’s lower growth predictions in 2019 will eventually slow down inflation as well.