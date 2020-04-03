Industry representatives call on government to announce plan for lifting restriction measures by Easter.

The Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic has called on the government to present its plan on the gradual lifting of restriction measures for businesses by Easter.

Industry representatives are particularly interested in the conditions the government plans to put in place for companies to start operating again. This, because they need time to prepare, Confederation of Industry Vice-President Radek Špicar said in a videoconference on Friday.

Business activity in the country was hit harder than expected by the government's restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The country's dominant services sector has suffered particularly hard losses