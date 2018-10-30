Industry minister says decision on new Temelín reactors may be postponed

Industry and Trade Minister Marta Nováková has indicted that the Czech government may decide to postpone its decision on whether to force the power utility ČEZ into an unprofitable multi-billion- dollar construction of new reactors at the Temelín power plant in South Bohemia in order to avoid lawsuits from minority shareholders.

In an interview for Bloomberg the industry minister said a buyout of minority shareholders was the least preferred option and instead of making a decision under pressure the government might instead decide to extend the lifespan of the Dukovany nuclear power plant beyond 2035.

The plan to build new reactors at Temelín, which has attracted interest from companies in Russia, the US and China, was to help phase-out coal burning plants and reduce carbon emissions.