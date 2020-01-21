Industry minister Havlíček to officially take transport portfolio Friday

The Czech Republic’s minister of industry and trade, Karel Havlíček, will also be appointed minister of transport on Friday. The ANO appointee will get the post officially once the party’s leader, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, returns from an overseas trip.
In a related move, the ministries of transport and industry and trade are to be merged into one government department.
The previous ANO minister of transport, Vladimír Kremlík, was dismissed by the prime minister on Monday following criticism of the price tag attached to a sales system for new electronic motorway vignettes.
Jana Ciglerová: Americans say their lives are fantastic, Czechs say everything is terrible – neither is true
“There is good, better and then there is the USSR.” – New book depicts life in communist Czechoslovakia through memories of people who experienced it
CzechTourism head hints attracting tourists no longer agency’s main goal
Minister: Czech Republic won’t take in 40 child refugees from Greek camps
“The only solution is political” – Organisers of major anti-government protests in Czechia announce plans for the future