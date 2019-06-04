Industry and trade minister presents Czechia’s new economic strategy

The Czech government has started preparing a new economic strategy, which would lead the country into the year 2030, Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlíček said on Tuesday at the annual meeting of industry and export representatives in Prague.

The long-term aim of the program is to support production with a higher added value as well as implementing changes that will help the Czech Republic to become a leader in artificial intelligence and innovation. The motto of the new policy line will be The Czech Republic: A Country for the Future.