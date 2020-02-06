Industrial production down in December

The Czech Republic’s industrial production has declined for the first time in five years: it suffered a drop by 3.4 percent in December, the Czech Statistics Office reported on Thursday. The development was affected mainly by a lower production of motor vehicles, other transport equipment and machinery.
According to preliminary data, the country’s external balance in goods ended in a deficit of CZK 6.7 billion, which was worse by CZK 2.1 billion than in the previous year.
Exports decreased year-on-year by 2.4 percent to CZK 247 billion while imports fell by1.5 percent to 253.7 billion.
