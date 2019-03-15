Industrial production and construction sector experienced decline in January

The January figures for industrial production and the construction sector show a year-on-year decline, analysts from the Czech Statistics Office announced on Friday. A 6.9 percent decrease in car manufacturing is seen as primarily responsible for the 1 percent decline in overall industrial production.

Construction went down by 13.2 percent in comparison to figures in January 2018. The Czech News Agency reports this difference was due to more favourable weather conditions in the previous year, when an exceptionally warm January allowed construction firms to proceed with building projects unhindered.

Meanwhile, energy companies and pharmaceutical firms experienced an increase in production. Statisticians also reported an overall 1.9 percent increase in the number of orders issued to Czech companies.