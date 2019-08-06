Industrial output weakens after four months of expansion

Ian Willoughby
06-08-2019
Industrial output in the Czech Republic weakened by 3.8 percent in June following four months of growth, according to official figures released on Tuesday. Lower auto production has been given as one of the main reasons for the downturn. The manufacture of metal structures and fabricated metal products also declined.

By contrast, the production of rubber and plastic products, computers and other electronics and pharmaceuticals increased in the Czech Republic in June.

