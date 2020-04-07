Individual sports now permitted outdoors, distancing rule for shops due

Restrictions on sporting activities imposed in the Czech Republic over the coronavirus pandemic were eased Tuesday. People are now allowed to play individual sports outdoors while runners and cyclists no longer need to cover their mouths and noses unless they are in crowded areas. The changes were announced on Monday by Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlíček.

From Thursday building products and hardware stores and bicycle repair shops will be allowed to reopen.

A new rule governing social-distancing of two metres in shops will also come in on Thursday. This does not apply to relatives or those assisting seniors.