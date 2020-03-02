Broadcast Archive

Indictments filed over alleged abuse of Czech sports subsidies

Brian Kenety
02-03-2020
The Prague High Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed indictments against five people and two institutions over the alleged abuse of sports subsidies.

The defendants are likely former Football Association chairman Miroslav Pelta, Czech Sport Union head Miroslav Jansta and their organizations, as well as former Ministry of Education officials.

 
 
 
 
 
 
