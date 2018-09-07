Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on official visit to Prague

Brian Kenety
07-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

India’s president Ram Nath Kovind met his Czech counterpart Miloš Zeman on Friday, ahead of discussions with Prime Minister Andrei Babiš and parliamentary speaker Radko Vondráček. He is also due to attend the Czech-Indian Business Forum on Friday.

President Kovind is the first Indian head of state to visit the Czech Republic in more than 20 years. Over the weekend, he will visit Indian students studying at Charles University, as well as professors of Indology, and pay a visit to the Strahov Monastery.

Related articles
Miloš Zeman, Ram Nath Kovind, photo: ČTK/Michal Kamaryt

State visit by Indian President seeks to expand ties with Czech businesses

Indian President, Ram Nath Kovind, is meeting with both the Czech President and Prime Minister this Thursday. Representatives of over…
Photo: archive of Brontosauři v Himalájích

Czech NGO teaching children in the Himalayas to play hockey

The Czech NGO Brontosauri v Himalájích has been helping the village of Mulbekh, in Little Tibet, for ten years now. Attention is focused…
Bangalore, photo: Muhammad Mahdi Karim, GFDL 1.2

Czech business incubator created in Bangalore

The Czech state business promotion agency CzechTrade and the Association of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses and Self Employed have teamed…
More
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 