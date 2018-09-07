Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on official visit to Prague

India’s president Ram Nath Kovind met his Czech counterpart Miloš Zeman on Friday, ahead of discussions with Prime Minister Andrei Babiš and parliamentary speaker Radko Vondráček. He is also due to attend the Czech-Indian Business Forum on Friday.

President Kovind is the first Indian head of state to visit the Czech Republic in more than 20 years. Over the weekend, he will visit Indian students studying at Charles University, as well as professors of Indology, and pay a visit to the Strahov Monastery.