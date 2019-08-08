Increase in foreign visitors to Prague

The second quarter has seen an increase in the number of foreign visitors to the Czech capital, according to data released by the Czech Statistics Office on Thursday.

The number of tourists in Prague in the second quarter reached 5.8 million, which in an increase by 4.9 percent on the previous year.

German tourists are the most frequent visitors from abroad, followed by tourists from the US, Great Britain, Russia, China and Italy. The number of Czechs who visited the capital city was slightly over 300, 000.