Increase in COVID-19 infections goes down by third in Czech Republic

Some 259 caes of coronavirus infections were registered in the Czech Republic on Thursday, a decline of around 30 percent as opposed to Wednesday when the number of daily infections peaked.
As of Friday mid-day there were 2,062 cases of COVID-19 in the country, with 10 patients fully recovered and 9 dead.
Czech researchers develop top-grade respirator for 3D printing
“I am taking it minute by minute” – Foreigners in the Czech Republic on quarantine and being cut off from their families
Czech Republic goes into quarantine to slow down coronavirus spread
A mask-tree as a form of solidarity
Czechs resort to making DIY facemasks in face of their shortage