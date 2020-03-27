Broadcast Archive

Increase in COVID-19 infections goes down by third in Czech Republic

Tom McEnchroe
27-03-2020
Some 259 caes of coronavirus infections were registered in the Czech Republic on Thursday, a decline of around 30 percent as opposed to Wednesday when the number of daily infections peaked.

As of Friday mid-day there were 2,062 cases of COVID-19 in the country, with 10 patients fully recovered and 9 dead.

 
 
 
 
 
 
