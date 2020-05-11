Increase in COVID 19 cases below 100 for ten days

Twenty-eight new coronavirus cases were registered in the country on Sunday, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases to 8,123, according to Czech Health Ministry statistics.
The number of newly registered cases per day has remained under 100 for ten days now.
280 people have died, 4,474 have recovered from the disease. 239 people are currently hospitalized with COVID 19, 40 of them are in serious condition.
Archaeologists discover secret passage in Milevsko monastery
Czech study shows extremely low level of collective immunity to COVID 19 virus
Save the Beer initiative rescues hectolitres of craft beer from destruction
Face masks outdoors may soon disappear
Greta Stocklassa: Why I chose open Swedish approach over strict Czech lockdown