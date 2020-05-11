Broadcast Archive

Increase in COVID 19 cases below 100 for ten days

Daniela Lazarová
11-05-2020
Twenty-eight new coronavirus cases were registered in the country on Sunday, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases to 8,123, according to Czech Health Ministry statistics.

The number of newly registered cases per day has remained under 100 for ten days now.

280 people have died, 4,474 have recovered from the disease. 239 people are currently hospitalized with COVID 19, 40 of them are in serious condition.

 
 
 
 
