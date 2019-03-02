Income inequality in Czechia lowest in Europea

The differences between salaries in the Czech Republic are the smallest in Europe, the Czech News Agency reported on Saturday, citing data from the Eurostat and the annual report of the European Commission assessing the country’s economic and social affairs.

According to the report, the income of the richest 20 % of the population was around 3.4 times higher than the income of the poorest 20% in 2017, while the EU ratio is 5.1. The Czech Republic also has the lowest share of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion. In 2017, it stood at 12.2 %, compared to an EU average of 22 percent.