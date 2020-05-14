In memoriam: Czech travel writer, ethnologist Miloslav Stingl

The popular Czech travel writer and ethnologist Miloslav Stingl has died at the age of 89. He had visited 151 countries during 14 extensive trips and expeditions over a total of nearly 20 years.

Stingl spoke at least the basics of 17 languages and grew exceptionally close to groups of indigenous people from South America and the Pacific region.

His main interest was focused on the spiritual lives of indigenous people, including Mayas, Polynesians, Aborigines, Inuits, and American Indian tribes.

Stingl wrote 43 books, including some on the Czech lands. During his travels, he also shot over 500 hours of video and film, some of which aired on a 33-part series called “Around the World with Miloslav Stingl” for German public television.