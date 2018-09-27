Immigration police start deportation proceedings against illegal workers

Immigration police have started deportation proceedings against 57 foreigners following raids at dormitories, construction sites and companies in Mladá Boleslav and other locations in central Bohemia.

Most are from Ukraine or Moldova. Many had long-term visas issued in Poland allowing them to travel in the European Union, but not to work. None had a valid Czech work or residence permit, the police said.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, illegal employment has been on the rise since 2016. That year for the first time authorities caught more foreigners than Czechs working illegally.