Illnerová: Ending daylight saving time would have little impact on health

Ian Willoughby
01-09-2018
A former head of the Czech Academy of Sciences, Helena Illnerová, says a European Commission proposal to end daylight saving time would not have a significant impact on people’s health. The biochemist and physiologist said changing the clocks twice a year was not in itself problematic.

However, it was better when – until the year 1995 – summertime lasted six months in the Czech Republic, not seven months as at present, Mrs. Illnerová said.

For its part the Czech branch of environmental organisation Friends of the Earth said daylight saving time was a marginal issue and the European Commission should focus on more important matters.

