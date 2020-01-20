IKEM performs record number of transplants

The Prague Institute of Clinical and Experimental Medicine IKEM last year conducted a record number of 540 organ transplants on 486 patients, the head of the institute Ondřej Viklický told journalists at a press briefing in Prague on Monday.
He said this made IKEM the biggest transplant centre in Europe, with more transplants performed than the biggest transplant centres in Great Britain or the Scandinavian countries.
IKEM performs 70 percent of all the transplants performed in the Czech Republic. Other transplant clinics are in university hospitals in Prague’s Motol Hospital, in Brno, Hradec Králové, Plzen, Ostrava and Olomouc.
