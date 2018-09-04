IKEA to open shop on Prague’s Wenceslas Sq.

Home goods store IKEA is planning to open an outlet on Prague’s Wenceslas Square in just over two weeks’ time. The 800 square metre shop will focus on living rooms.
The new furniture store will be located in a former bank building near the bottom of the capital’s main thoroughfare. Its opening reflects a new IKEA strategy that the Swedish company is planning to implement in a number of countries.
