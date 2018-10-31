iHned.cz: Hamáček plans major investment in police

The minister of the interior, Jan Hamáček, plans major investment in the country’s police force, iHned.cz reported on Wednesday. The Social Democrats leader has secured over CZK 5.5 million for his ministry for next year alone and intends to put some of that money into new police stations, hundreds of cars and helicopters, while more hires will also be made.

It will be the largest investment in the police for a decade and could even exceed the amount poured into the force by Ivan Langer, when he was interior minister under prime minister Mirek Topolánek, the news website said.