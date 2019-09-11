iHNed: CZ Group is considering entering the Prague stock exchange

The largest Czech small-arms manufacturer CZ Group - Česká zbrojovka could be preparing to enter the Prague stock exchange, the Czech news site iHNed reported on Wedneday, referring to its own sources. The President of the Group Holding, Lubomír Kovařík, told the site that the company is indeed considering a public sale of shares, but that these thoughts are only in their initial stage. He refused to offer any details on the size and timing of the transaction.

According to iHNed, the company could use the capital raised by share sales to boost its investment in the United States, where it is currently building a new factory and preparing to compete in the local defence tenders.