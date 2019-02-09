If US withdraws troops from Afghanistan, Czech Republic will follow suit, says Metnar

The minister of defence, Lubomír Metnar, says that if the United States withdraws its troops from Afghanistan the Czech Republic will do likewise. Speaking in Saturday’s edition of Právo, he said Prague was monitoring the situation closely.

Minister Metnar said that the US Congress and US Army top brass were opposed to a pullout as long as Afghanistan remained under strong Islamist influence. But if things changed and the US military presence was reduced or ended, the Czech Republic would follow suit, he said.