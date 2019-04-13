iDnes: Zeman’s office funded book published by Putin supporters

A book that President Miloš Zeman’s office funded was published by a group that supports Russian president Vladimir Putin, iDnes.cz reported. The publication about the game park at the Czech president’s Lány residence received CZK 1.4 million in public money, the news site said.

The publisher then donated CZK 100,000 to the pro-Putin nationalist group Řád národa (Order of the Nation), which was running in elections to the lower house and whose newspaper it also produces. Mr. Zeman helped launch the book at Lány.