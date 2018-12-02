Ice warning for Moravia and Silesia

Daniela Lazarová
02-12-2018
Meteorologists have issued a high-alert ice warning for the eastern parts of the country, which they say will present a danger to both drivers and pedestrians. The warning is valid from 6pm on Sunday until midday on Monday.

Icy conditions in the western parts of the country on Friday resulted in a significant increase in the number of accidents and injuries.

 
 
 
 
 
