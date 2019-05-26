Ice Hockey World Cup: Czechs lose to Russia 3-2 in sudden death

The Czech ice hockey team lost to arch-rivals Russia on Sunday night by a score of 3-2 in sudden death, missing out on a bronze in the IIHF World Championship in Bratislava.

Both the third period of regulation play and overtime period were scoreless. In the sudden death shootout, no Czech managed to score.

The Czechs scored two goals in the first period – Michal Řepík at 13:41 and Dominik Kubalík at 18:34. The Russians scored one goal in each of the first regulation periods – Mikhail Grigorenko at 13:00 and Artem Anisimov just 00:39 into the second period.

Canada and Finland are competing for the gold in a match later on Sunday night.

The Czech Republic won gold medals at the IIHF hockey Worlds in 1996, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, and 2010. When part of Czechoslovakia, the team won another six gold medals.