Ice hockey: Jakub Vrána scores first NHL hat trick, as Caps beat Flames 4-2

Brian Kenety
04-11-2019
Czech ice hockey forward Jakub Vrána has scored his first ever hat-trick in the NHL, leading the Washington Capitals to a 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.

The 23-year-old Czech international scored all of the Capitals goals through the first two periods of Sunday’s game and was named the most valuable player of the match.

Vrána now has nine goals to his credit this season.

 
 
 
 
