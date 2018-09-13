Ice hockey Extraliga season starts on Friday

The ice hockey Extraliga season starts on September 14, with Kometa Brno the favourite, having won the past two seasons. Among the other clubs in the 14-member Extraliga with solid prospects this year are 2018 season finalists Oceláři Třinec and semi-finalists Bílí Tygři Liberec.

Sparta Praha, which finished in the bottom half last year has taken on a new coach, German former defenseman Uwe Krupp, are tipped as likely strong contenders, as are Škoda Plzeň, which won the championship in 2013, finished last season in third place, and also has a new coach, Ladislav Čihák.