Ice Hockey: Czechs rally against Latvia 6-3, next face Italy

The Czech national hockey team rallied against Latvia on Thursday night. Down by two goals in the first period, they scored four times in a row in the second one, and put the Group B game away. The final score was 6-3.
Although in third place in Group B with nine goals in total, the Czechs still have a good shot at making the quarterfinals. On Friday they next face Italy, the weakest team in the world championship.
