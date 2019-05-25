Ice Hockey: Czechs facing Canada at IIHF semi-finals on Saturday

The Czech ice hockey team is gearing up to take on Canada in the IIHF World Championship semi-finals on Saturday night, in Bratislava. Faceoff is set for 19:15 local time.
Should the Czech team win, they are likely to face Russia in a gold medal final. Russia, undefeated thus far in the IIHF worlds, is a heavy favourite to beat Finland in the other semi-finals contest.
If the Czech team loses to Canada, they will face the loser of the Russia-Finland game to compete for a bronze medal.
Previously, the Czech Republic won gold medals at the IIHF hockey Worlds in 1996, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, and 2010. When part of Czechoslovakia, the team won another six gold medals.
