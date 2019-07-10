Ice breakers on Prague’s Charles Bridge to be replaced in coming months

The replacement of ice breakers on Prague’s Charles Bridge will take until the end of November or the start of December, the city councillor in charge of transport, Adam Scheinherr, told reporters. The CZK 29.5 job got underway in the middle of June.

The existing ice breakers have been in place since 2006. The new ones will be made of oak, which should last longer, Mr. Scheinherr said. The 14th century Charles Bridge is the only one of Prague’s bridges to have such defences against the buildup of ice.

The replacement of the ice breakers is part of a broader technical renovation of Charles Bridge, which was interrupted in 2010. A number of arches are in need of repair, with the 14th one over Kampa island in a particularly poor state.