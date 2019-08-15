Hunters near Brno find hares, pheasants ‘illegally poisoned’ by Stutox II

Dozens of hares and several pheasants found dead by hunters on the outskirts of Brno were killed by Stutox II, a rat poison that the government recently blocked giving farmers blanket permission to use, unofficial lab tests show.

The Ministry of Agriculture is ready to file a criminal complaint if the poison was used illegally, ministry spokesman Vojtěch Bílý told the ČTK news agency.

Earlier this month the government suspended a decision to let farmers use Stutox II to poison voles, which have decimated grain and rapeseed crops and are threatening corn, beet, sunflower production.

The Ministry of Environment had argued the poison presents a serious threat to other animals, including birds, and that its use violates the law on landscape protection.